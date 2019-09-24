Trade optimism gives futures a boost

U.S. stock index futures are ahead by 0.3% after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin confirmed U.S.-China trade talks will resume next month.

The cancellation of a planned trip by Chinese trade negotiators to U.S. farming regions, and accompanying uncertainty, helped send shares lower on Friday and kept prices steady on Monday.

More optimism? Chinese importers also said they would buy about 10 boatloads of U.S. soybeans - around 600,000 tonnes - to be shipped from Pacific Northwest ports from October through December.