Sterling rises on U.K. Supreme Court decision

Prime Minister Boris Johnson acted unlawfully when he suspended Parliament this month for five weeks, according to the British Supreme court, opening the door to new challenges to his Brexit strategy.

Sterling rose nearly 0.4% on the back of the decision to trade at $1.2478.

The President of the Supreme Court, Brenda Hale, said there was no justification for the government taking such extreme action, but that it was for parliament to decide what to do next.

