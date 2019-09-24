Danaher announces redemption of senior notes due 2020

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) will redeem all of its $500M of 2.400% Senior Notes due 2020 and all of the $375M of 5.00% Senior Notes due 2020 originally issued by Pall Corporation at a redemption price equal to the outstanding principal amount and a make-whole premium as specified in the applicable indenture, plus accrued and unpaid interest.

The redemption date for the Notes will be October 24, 2019.

The company intends to fund the redemption using a portion of the cash distribution it received in connection with the initial public offering of Envista Holdings Corporation, Danaher's Dental business.