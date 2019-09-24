FlexShopper announces transition of CEO

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) has appointed Richard House Jr. as Chief Executive Officer, effective October 7.

Current CEO and Company founder Brad Bernstein will assume the position of President, where he will focus on product development, new customer initiatives and other operational areas.

Mr. House has more than 30 years of experience in consumer lending across a multitude of disciplines and has led businesses from inception to becoming stock exchange-listed public companies.

Mr. House was awarded initial stock options to purchase 350K shares of our common stock at $1.52/share, vesting in five equal annual increments commencing December 31, 2020.