Zealand's dasiglucagon successful in late-stage hypoglycemia study

A Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating Zealand Pharma's (NASDAQ:ZEAL) dasiglucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia (low blood sugar) in children and adolescents with type 1 diabetes met the primary and all key secondary endpoints.

The study assessed the glycemic response after induction of hypoglycemia and administration of dasiglucagon compared to placebo and Novo Nordisk's (NYSE:NVO) GlucaGen (glucagon) which requires reconstitution.

The median time to glucose recovery in the dasiglucagon cohort was 10 minutes as was the GlucaGen group, both superior to placebo's 30 minutes.

No safety signals were reported.

Dasiglucagon is a glucagon analog that is stable in liquid form. The company plans to offer it in a ready-to-use HypoPal rescue pen (auto-injector) and expects to file a U.S. marketing application in early 2020.