New Age Beverages +13% after CBD approval in Japan

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) says it landed approval by the Japanese Narcotics Control Division and the Japanese Ministry of Health to launch CBD products in Japan.

New Age notes it's the first major company to gain approval by the Japanese authorities to sell CBD products in the country.

The products will be sold immediately through over 50K direct-to-consumer product consultants in Japan beginning with NHANCED CBD Body Cream containing 150 mg CBD per 120 mL container, NHANCED CBD Roll-On Gel containing 200 mg CBD per 90 mL container and NHANCED CBD Oil containing 500 mg CBD per 30 mL container.

In addition to this initial launch, New Age has also completed development of its proprietary CBD-infused beverages and dietary supplements for Japan. The company has processed the same raw materials approved by the Japanese Government for use in those products, which New Age anticipates launching in Japan this year and rolling out globally as the regulatory landscape allows in different countries.

NBEV +13.11% premarket to $3.15.

Source: Press Release