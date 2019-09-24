AutoZone on watch after comp sales beat

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) announces comparable sales rose 3.0% in FQ4 to top the consensus estimate of +2.6%.

Net income was up 41.2% to $565.2M during the quarter and operating profit rose 32.1% to $780.8M.

Gross margin came in at 53.4% of sales vs. 53.6% a year ago and 53.7% consensus. The decrease in gross margin was attributable to lower merchandise margins driven primarily by a shift in mix.

Inventory per store was $674K vs. $636K last year and $688K last quarter.

Shares of AZO are up 0.06% premarket to $1,148.00.

Previously: AutoZone EPS misses by $0.84, beats on revenue (Sept. 24)