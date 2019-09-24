CarMax beats estimates in Q2, shares up 2.5% premarket

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) reports used vehicles unit sales rose 6.2% Y/Y to 209,091, and +3.2% on a comparable-store basis in Q2.

Used vehicle sales expanded 9.3% Y/Y to $4.35B.

Total wholesale vehicle unit sales increased 4.7% to 126,513 and total sales up 8% Y/Y to $678.29M.

CarMax Auto Finance income advanced 4.1% Y/Y to $114.1M.

Average selling prices: Used vehicles: $20,581 (+2.9% Y/Y), Wholesale vehicles: $5,090 (+2.7% Y/Y).

Gross margin rate fell 40 bps to 13.3%.

Gross profit per used vehicle flat Y/Y at $2,183.

Gross profit per wholesale vehicle +0.1% to $928.

During the quarter, the company repurchased 1.5M shares for $128.3M.

KMX +2.47% premarket.

Previously: CarMax EPS beats by $0.07, beats on revenue (Sept. 24)