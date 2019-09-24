BlackBerry names revenue chief, sees FY2020 revenue up 23%-25%

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) names Steve Capelli to the newly created role of chief revenue officer to drive revenue-generating and business development activities.

It also promotes Steve Rai to CFO from deputy CFO.

Both changes take effect Oct. 1, 2019.

BlackBerry estimates fiscal 2020 total company non-GAAP revenue growth of 23%-25%, driven by double-digit percentage increase in billings year-over-year, and non-GAAP profitability.

BlackBerry slides 4.4% in premarket trading.

Fiscal Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share of break-even compares with the consensus estimate for loss of 1 cent per share.

Non-GAAP revenue for the quarter ended Aug. 31, 2019 was $261M, up 22% Y/Y, falling short of the $267.9M consensus.

Non-GAAP revenue by segment: IoT $134M vs. $141M in the year ago quarter; BlackBerry Cylance $51M vs. nil a year ago; Licensing $71M vs. $56M a year ago.

Conference call at 8:00 AM ET.

Previously: BlackBerry EPS beats by $0.01, misses on revenue (Sept. 24)