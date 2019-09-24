Fluor to offload government and equipment units

In addition to slashing its dividend by 52% to $0.10, Fluor (NYSE:FLR) said it will sell its government and equipment businesses - following a strategic review that began in Q2 - and cut overhead costs by $100M.

The company expects to generate more than $1B from the asset sales and monetize surplus real estate and non-core investments.

Peter Fluor has also stepped down as chair of the organization and compensation committee, and has informed the company he will not stand for re-election as current lead independent director.