Total guides for accelerated dividend growth in coming years

Total (NYSE:TOT) says it plans to raise its dividend payout by 5%-6% annually in the coming years, up from a previous plan for 3% growth, in a sign of confidence that investment in fast-growing gas and electricity markets will steadily increase cash flow.

TOT says growth in oil, gas and power businesses will increase cash flow by more than $5B by 2025 with oil at $60/bbl.

The company's interim dividend for Q3 will rise by 6% Y/Y to €0.68/share ($0.75).

Investors may be underwhelmed by the news, however, since the company did not specify whether it would pursue share buybacks beyond the $5B repurchase planned in the three years through 2020, says Ahmed Ben Salem, an analyst at Oddo BHF in Paris.