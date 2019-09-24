Sandoz issues voluntary recall of ranitidine hydrochloride capsules

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) unit Sandoz is voluntarily recalling all quantities and lots within expiry of Ranitidine Hydrochloride Capsules in US because of confirmed contamination with N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) above levels established by the FDA.

To date, Sandoz has not received any reports of adverse events related to use of the product.

Ranitidine Hydrochloride Capsules is an oral product, indicated for the treatment of duodenal ulcer, benign gastric ulcer, reflux esophagitis, post-operative peptic ulcer, Zollinger-Ellison Syndrome, and other conditions where reduction of gastric secretion and acid output is desirable.

The affected Capsule can be identified by NDC numbers stated on the product label.