Nio -18% after weak results

Nio (NYSE:NIO) discloses deliveries of 3,140 vehicle in Q2 vs. 3,989 in Q1. The deliveries tally included 413 ES6s.

Nio on its road ahead: "In response to the overall tempered market conditions, we are also working hard to maximize returns on our resources and have implemented comprehensive efficiency and cost control measures across the organization. These measures aim to further improve efficiency and streamline operations within our sales and service network and R&D activities. We target to reduce our global headcount to be around 7,800 by the end of the third quarter from over 9,900 in January 2019, and aim to further pursue a leaner operation through additional restructuring and spinning off some non-core businesses by year end."

Nio sees Q3 revenue of CNY1.59B to CNY1.66B vs. CNY3.28B consensus.

Nio canceled its Q2 earnings call.

Shares of Nio are down 17.65% in premarket action.

Previously: NIO EPS misses by RMB1.24, beats on revenue (Sept. 24)