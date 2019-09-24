Sandy Spring to buy Revere Bank for $460.7M

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) agrees to acquire Maryland-based Revere Bank (OTCQX:REVB) in a stock deal valued at $460.7M.

With combined assets of $11.2B, the acquisition deepens Sandy Spring's presence in its core market.

Revere Bank shareholders will get 1.05 shares of Sandy Spring common stock for each share of Revere common stock, valuing each REVB share at ~$37.10 based on Sandy Spring's closing price on Sept. 23, 2019, or a premium of ~28% to REVB's closing price of $29.00 yesterday.

Revere's co-presidents and CEOs, Ken Cook and Drew Flott, will join Sandy Spring -- Cook as executive vice president and president of Commercial Banking, and Flott as division executive within the Corporate Finance Group.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.