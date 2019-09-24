New scrutiny on Tesla's SolarCity deal

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk urged investors to approve the 2016 purchase of SolarCity at a big premium to its market value, even though the company knew the solar installer faced a cash problem and he had publicly stated that he was recusing himself from involvement in the deal, according to documents unsealed in a court case on the issue.

The documents show that Musk was informed at a SolarCity board meeting in October of 2015 that the solar installer needed to raise up to $300M and was slashing its solar installation forecast for the year. They also show that Musk described Tesla, SolarCity and SpaceX as a pyramid atop which he sat, which each dependent upon on the other for survival.