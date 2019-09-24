Takeda's maribavir beats Roche's Valcyte in mid-stage CMV study

  • An open-label Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating Takeda Pharmaceutical Company's (NYSE:TAK) maribavir (TAK-620) in patients with cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection after undergoing hematopoietic cell transplant or solid organ transplant showed a more significant treatment effect compared to Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Valcyte (valganciclovir). The results were just published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
  • The primary endpoint was the proportion of responders with no detectable plasma CMV DNA. 62% of patients treated with maribavir met the primary endpoint within three weeks of treatment versus 56% in the valganciclovir group. At week 6, the response rate also favored maribavir, 79% vs. 67%.
  • On the safety front, 67% of patients receiving maribavir experienced a treatment-emergent adverse event (TEAE) compared to 22% for valganciclovir. The most common (40%) was dysgeusia (altered taste) compared to 2% for valganciclovir. The most common serious TEAEs related to maribavir were acute graft-versus-host disease, diarrhea, renal failure and urinary tract infection (all 3%). The most common serious TEAE for valganciclovir was bacterial sepsis (8%). Serious TEAEs occurred in 10% of patents in the maribavir cohort compared to 2% in the valganciclovir cohort.
  • Two Phase 3 studies are currently recruiting patients.
  • Maribavir, an antiviral drug called a benzimidazole riboside, was originally discovered at ViroPharma, acquired by Shire in November 2013, subsequently acquired by Takeda in January 2019.
