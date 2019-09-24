Oppenheimer steps to the sidelines on Blackstone

Oppenheimer analysts Chris Kotowski and Owen Lau lower Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) to perform from buy as the stock his reached their target price.

Blackstone falls 0.3% in premarket trading.

In the past nine months, Blackstone has risen 87% compared with the financial sector median performance of 16%.

"We still think the shares are a great long-term holding, given BX's investment performance track record and its ability to raise AUM. It is well possible that the market will award the company a greater multiple over time," they write.

Says there's no reason to make any meaningful change to their 2020 estimates, which are close to consensus; their EPS estimate is $3.05 vs. consensus of $3.07.