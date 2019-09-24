Scorpio Tankers to buy leasehold interest of 19 product tankers for $803M
- Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) agrees to acquire subsidiaries of Trafigura Maritime Logistics, which have leasehold interests in 19 product tankers, for a combined $803M.
- STNG says the addition of the modern scrubber fitted vessels will reduce the average age of its fleet to 3.7 years from 4.1 years and improve overall fuel efficiency.
- STNG will issue ~4.7M shares at $29 each to Trafigura after assuming the present value of the finance lease arrangement of $668M.
- The company also announces $50M in private placements at $29/share with Trafigura and a related party.
- In addition, STNG says it plans to establish an at the market offering program to sell as much as $100M of common shares.