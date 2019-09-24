Budweiser Brewing to trade on September 30

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC (BUDBC) is scheduled to start trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on September 30.

Though the IPO priced at the low end of the initial expected range for Anheuser-Busch (NYSE:BUD), it will be the second largest IPO of the year after Uber and seen as a potential lift generally for stocks traded in Hong Kong.

Analysts also say the pricing was pretty much in line with where market participants anticipated it would fall and see benefits for A-B as it works to pay down some of its debt load with the IPO proceeds.