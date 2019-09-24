Evercore likes 10x Genomics in premarket analyst action

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) initiated with Outperform rating and $70 (16% upside) price target at Evercore ISI.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) initiated with Neutral rating and C$7 (4% upside) price target at CIBC.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) initiated with Buy rating and $20 (44% upside) price target at Jefferies.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) initiated with Neutral rating and $60 (28% upside) price target at Goldman Sachs.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) initiated with Outperform rating and $40 (28% upside) price target at Oppenheimer.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) initiated with Buy rating and $15 (129% upside) price target at BTIG Research.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) initiated with Buy rating and $8 (232% upside) price target at Jefferies. Shares up 2% premarket.