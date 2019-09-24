Evercore likes 10x Genomics in premarket analyst action

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) initiated with Outperform rating and $70 (16% upside) price target at Evercore ISI.
Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) initiated with Neutral rating and C$7 (4% upside) price target at CIBC.
Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) initiated with Buy rating and $20 (44% upside) price target at Jefferies.
Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) initiated with Neutral rating and $60 (28% upside) price target at Goldman Sachs.
Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) initiated with Outperform rating and $40 (28% upside) price target at Oppenheimer.
NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) initiated with Buy rating and $15 (129% upside) price target at BTIG Research.
Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) initiated with Buy rating and $8 (232% upside) price target at Jefferies. Shares up 2% premarket.
Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) downgraded to Market Perform with a $10 (118% upside) price target at JPMorgan. Shares down 3% premarket.
