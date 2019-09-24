R1 RCM announces appointment Richard Evans as Interim CFO and raises FY2019 Adjusted EBITDA outlook

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) has appointed Richard B. Evans, Jr., Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer, as interim Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately on resignation of Christopher Ricaurte, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.

The Company will conduct a search process to identify a permanent CFO.

Mr. Evans joined R1 as Senior Vice President, Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Officer in January 2015.

The Company raised its FY2019 GAAP operating income guidance to $55M to $70M from $45M to $65M and adjusted EBITDA guidance to $165M to $170M from $155M to $165M.

The company revised its FY2019 revenue of from previous guidance range of $1,150M - $1,250M to $1,175M - $1,200M.