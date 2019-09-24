Overstock +7% after filing details on digital preferred stock

Overstock (NASDAQ:OSTK) files a registration statement with the SEC for its Series A-1 Digital Preferred stock offering as part of the execution of the company's dividend.

"We remain committed to issuing the OSTKO dividend and appreciate the cooperation and guidance we are receiving from regulatory authorities," says Overstock CEO Jonathan Johnson. "This dividend will be a great introduction for many to how blockchain technology can enhance the investor experience," he adds.

The company plans to use some of the proceeds to pursue its tZERO initiatives and Medici Ventures initiatives.

SEC form S-3