Western Union +3% after guidance update

Western Union (NYSE:WU) is on watch after issuing a comprehensive strategy update and fresh guidance.

In its look ahead, the company says it aims to grow its core consumer-to-consumer business as well as other payment segments where global organizations can leverage the Western Union cross-border solutions to expand into new markets or better serve existing customers.

Western Union is targeting low double-digit EPS CAGR over the next three years and 23% operating margin by 2022. Management says WU expects to generate over $3B in operating cash flow and return $2.5B to $3.0B to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases from 2020 to 2022.

