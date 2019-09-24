Acquisitions key component of IBP growth plan

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) has announced the acquisitions of Northeast Spray Insulation and Minnesota Spray-Foam Insulation.

"With combined trailing twelve-month revenue of $5.2M, the acquisitions of Northeast and MSI enhance our presence in two compelling housing markets," said CEO Jeff Edwards.

"To date, we have acquired over $36 million of annual revenues, which primarily consists of insulation installers. Acquisitions remain a key component of our growth plan and we continue to have a robust pipeline of acquisition opportunities across multiple geographies, products and end markets.”