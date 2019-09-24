Matador Resources begins Antelope Ridge drilling after getting BLM permits

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) says it received six drilling permits from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management for its western Antelope Ridge asset area and has started drilling operations on the wells.

The 1,200 gross and net acre Rodney Robinson tract is one of the key tracts MTDR acquired in the BLM New Mexico Oil and Gas Lease Sale in Sept. 2018.

Pending approval of additional drilling permits from the BLM, MTDR says it also is on track to begin operations in early 2020 on its Stateline asset area, including 2,800 gross and net acres acquired as part of the BLM acquisition.