Alibaba targets 1B+ active consumers in China by end of FY2024

Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) aims to serve more than 1B annual active consumers and achieve more than RMB 10T ($1.4T) in annual gross merchandise volume through its China consumer business by the end of FY2024.

Alibaba gains 1.2% in premarket trading.

For the year ended June 30, 2019, Alibaba had 730M annual active consumers from its China consumer business. Together with ~130M annual active consumers in its cross-border and global retail commerce business, Alibaba has ~800M annual active consumers globally.

Meanwhile, Alipay had ~900M annual active users in China. Together, Alibaba Group and Ant Financial have ~960M users in China.

