CHF Solutions up 10% premarket on positive Aquadex data

Thinly traded nano cap CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) is up 10% premarket on modest volume in reaction to results from a retrospective study assessing the use of its Aquadex FlexFlow ultrafiltration system in pediatric patients suffering from volume overload, acute kidney injury or end-stage kidney disease. The data were just published in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology.

The primary outcome was survival to the end of therapy. 97% (n=32/33) of patients weighing over 20 kg survived to the end of treatment. All (n=13/13) who weighed between 10 - 20 kg survived, while 60% (n=72/120) of those weighing less than 10 kg survived until the end of therapy.

Management will host a conference call tomorrow, September 25, at 1:00 pm ET to discuss the results.