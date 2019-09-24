CalAmp, Sprint form IoT alliance

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) and Sprint (NYSE:S) form an internet-of-things alliance to deliver intelligent telematics devices and software applications, along with CalAmp iOn Device as a Service subscription services.

The partnership also broadens Sprint's range of connected car, fleet and asset management services that drive operational efficiencies and secure high-value assets for enterprise and business companies.

Through the agreement, CalAmp will develop intelligent telematics devices leveraging Sprint's CAT M next generation wireless network to provide actionable insights from cars, trucks, trailers, and other mobile assets that increase safety and boost productivity.