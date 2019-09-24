BP, South Korea's KOGAS sign 15-year deal to import U.S. LNG

Korea Gas signed a 15-year agreement with BP to buy 1.58M metric tons of U.S. liquefied natural gas from the Freeport LNG terminal or Calcasieu Pass beginning 2025, South Korea's energy ministry says.

The deal could be expendable for three years at a seller's option and is estimated to be worth as much as $9.6B for 18 years, the ministry says.

KOGAS already brings in 2.8M mt/year of U.S. liquefied natural gas processed by Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) under a 20-year supply deal starting 2017.