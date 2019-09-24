Protalix completes enrollment in third late-stage study of PRX-102 in Fabry

Protalix Therapeutics (NYSEMKT:PLX) and collaboration partner Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. announce the completion of enrollment in a Phase 3 clinical trial, BALANCE, comparing PRX-102 (pegunigalsidase alfa) to Sanofi's (NASDAQ:SNY) Fabrazyme (agalsidase beta) in Fabry patients with impaired renal function.

Two other Phase 3s, BRIDGE and BRIGHT, are fully enrolled and in process.

The company plans to file a U.S. marketing application in Q1 2020 based on data from Phase 1/2 studies and BRIDGE.

PRX-102 is chemically modified version of a recombinant therapeutic enzyme called alpha-galactosidase A.