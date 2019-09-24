Choice Hotels plans for Cambria expansion

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) says it awarded franchise agreements to Lloyd Hospitality and MWA LLC to develop new Cambria hotels in Kansas City, Missouri, and Indianapolis, Indiana, respectively.

The new property in KC be the first Cambria in Missouri and the location in Indiana will be the third in the state.

The company plans a rapid U.S. expansion for the upscale brand.

"These new agreements are just the latest example of developer interest in the Cambria brand," notes Cambria VP Mark Shalala.

Source: Press Release