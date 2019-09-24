NRG accelerates emissions goal, seeking net zero carbon by 2050

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) unveils an accelerated plan to eliminate carbon emissions from its power generation by 2050 after cutting emissions by 50% by 2025.

NRG in 2014 established goals to reduce absolute greenhouse gas emissions 50% by 2030 and 90% by 2050, but is ramping up its reduction goals to align with new Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change guidance which calls for limiting global warming to a 1.5˚ Celsius increase.

NRG plans to achieve its goals - which it says would avoid ~1B tons of CO2 emissions by 2050 - through investments in renewable energy and "forward-leaning technologies" to decarbonize electricity production.

Duke Energy set similar emissions goal in an announcement last week.