GT Bio sells GTB-004 rights to DAS Therapeutics

GT Biopharma (OTCQB:GTBP) has sold the rights to GTB-004 for the treatment of myasthenia gravis to DAS Therapeutics.

Myasthenia gravis is a chronic autoimmune disease of the neuromuscular junction characterized by muscle weakness.

Under the terms of the Asset Purchase Agreement, DAS Therapeutics acquires all rights, title, clinical data, composition-of-matter and use patents related to GTB-004.

GT Biopharma will receive a $200,000 up-front payment, annual royalties of 1.5% of Net Yearly Sales, and a $6M payment based on achievement of commercial milestone.