New York Fed overnight repo operations oversubscribed

Today's overnight repo operations conducted by the Federal Reserve of New York shows there's still demand for liquidity in the money markets.

The New York Fed takes up $75B of Treasurys and securities vs. $80.2B submitted.

Accepted all $58.75B of Treasurys submitted at stop-out rate of 1.80% and weighted average of 1.851%.

Accepted $0.36B of agency debt (vs. $0.6B submitted) at 1.83% stop-out and weighted average of 1.830%.

Accepted $15.89B of mortgage-backed securities (vs. $20.85B submitted) at 1.83% stop-out and weighted average of 1.896%.

For 14-day term repo operations, the New York Fed takes up $30B of $62B submitted.

Accepted $22.7B of $36.4B of Treasurys submitted and $7.268B of $25.4B MBSs submitted; accepted none of the $200M of agency debt submitted.