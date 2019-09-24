FortisBC targets 30% cut in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030
Sep. 24, 2019
- Fortis (NYSE:FTS) says its FortisBC subsidiary has set a goal of a 30% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions emissions associated with their customers' energy use by 2030.
- The company's Tucson Electric Power had a goal to deliver 30% renewable power to customers by 2030, and TEP expects to exceed 28% of its renewable generation retail sales by 2021, nine years ahead of schedule.
- TEP says it is now setting its sights on new carbon emission reduction goals and has partnered with the University of Arizona to develop a carbon reduction target for the utility's 2020 Integrated Resource Plan.