FortisBC targets 30% cut in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030

Sep. 24, 2019 9:25 AM ETFortis Inc. (FTS)FTSBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Fortis (NYSE:FTS) says its FortisBC subsidiary has set a goal of a 30% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions emissions associated with their customers' energy use by 2030.
  • The company's Tucson Electric Power had a goal to deliver 30% renewable power to customers by 2030, and TEP expects to exceed 28% of its renewable generation retail sales by 2021, nine years ahead of schedule.
  • TEP says it is now setting its sights on new carbon emission reduction goals and has partnered with the University of Arizona to develop a carbon reduction target for the utility's 2020 Integrated Resource Plan.
