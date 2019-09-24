Snap +2.6% as Guggenheim sees 29% upside from usage growth

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is up 2.6% premarket after getting an upgrade to Buy at Guggenheim, which put on a Street-high price target based on "strong usage trends" pointing to ad demand growth.

The firm set its price target to $22, implying 28.5% upside from a price that has already more than tripled from last December's market lows.

Usage is still strong, Michael Morris says, suggesting that the "Face Swap" boost isn't transitory, and long-term revenue potential should sustain a premium valuation multiple.

Sell-side analysts rate it Hold on average; Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral as well, and the stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.