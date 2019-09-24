CBL signs leases with entertainment users for 825K sq ft

CBL Properties (CBL -0.8% ) executes leases with entertainment users for ~825K square feet, comprising new leases at more than a dozen properties.

All of the new stores are scheduled to open by 2021.

“These new users facilitate the transformation of our properties from traditional, retail-based enclosed malls to mixed-use, experiential suburban town centers,” said CEO Stephen Lebovitz.

Entertainment users that CBL is adding to its portfolio include Round1 Bowling & Amusement, Dave & Busters, and Main Event as well as regional operators such as WhirlyBall and High Caliber Karting & Entertainment.

CBL is also adding casinos as part of anchor redevelopment projects at two properties in Pennsylvania.