Harley-Davidson sets long-term ridership targets

Harley-Davidson (HOG +0.7% ) say it's strengthening efforts to build the next generation of riders.

The company plans to focus investment and build new capabilities to invigorate the Harley-Davidson brand and experience to spark passion that deepens rider commitment.

In the U.S., the company plans to expand to 4M total Harley-Davidson riders in the U.S. through 2027 from 3M riders in 2017.

Outside the U.S., the company has sharpened its objective through 2027 and plans to grow international business to 50% of annual revenue.

HOG management is presenting at an investor day event today.

Source: Press Release