Medicare Advantage premiums to decline 23% in 2020 - CMS

The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) announces that Medicare Advantage premiums should drop ~23% compared to 2018 while plan choices, benefits and enrollment continue to grow, adding that average monthly premium will be lowest in the past 13 years for 2020 enrollees.

The average cost/month next year should be ~$23.00 compared to ~$26.87 in 2019.

Medicare Advantage is the delivery of Medicare Part A & B services by private insurers under federal contracts.