Jefferies boosts Sony target, expecting PS5 to win again

Sony (NYSE:SNE) has opened up 0.9% after getting a higher target from Jefferies, looking ahead to gaming potential from the launch of its fifth-generation gaming console.

That's still a ways off, but “we find ourselves running ahead of the market in believing that Sony will win this cycle again,” says analyst Atul Goyal.

Goyal has a Buy rating and boosted the firm's price target to $69.50 from $64.26, implying 16.6% upside from current price.

Sell-side analysts rate it Outperform on average and Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish; Sony has a Quant Rating of Very Bullish.