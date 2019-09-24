BTIG sees tech benefits for McDonald's

BTIG lifts its price target on McDonald's (MCD +0.8% ) to factor in the restaurant chain's aggressive technology strategy.

"We believe recent technology acquisitions and their rapid deployment across the U.S. system demonstrate the company is leveraging its scale and balance sheet to further differentiate McDonald’s from its quick service peers. Similar to other large restaurant operators that are leading with technology, we believe these capabilities will widen the competitive gap, improve sales and throughput and eventually capture critical customer data," notes analyst Peter Saleh.

Interestingly, Saleh sees huge benefits from the deployment of AI startup's Apprente's voice ordering technology, including faster check out lines and reduced labor needs.

BTIG's new price target of $240 on McDonald's is above the 52-week high of $221.93 and sell-side consensus PT of $231.97.