Eagle Bancorp -3.1% after Janney steps to sidelines

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) falls 3.1% after Janney analyst Christopher Marinac cuts the stock to neutral from buy as he sees limited upside potential.

Janney expects two more interest rate cuts this year, implying 20 basis points reduction for Eagle's net interest margin.

Outlook is limited by NIM and wholesale funding reliance, which will offset gains from share repurchases in H2, Marinac says.

Compares with Quant rating of Bearish; before this action, Sell-Side average rating was Outperform (3 Buy, 1 Outperform, 3 Hold).

In the past six months, Eagle Bancorp has declined 10% vs. financial sector median performance of +7.6%.