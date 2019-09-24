Tech leads market in opening advance

Stocks open higher, helped by strength in technology stocks; Dow +0.4%, S&P and Nasdaq both +0.5%.
In a bit of optimistic trade news, China granted waivers to several companies to buy soybeans from the U.S. without retaliatory tariffs.
Major European markets are mixed, with France's CAC +0.2%, Germany's DAX flat and U.K.'s FTSE -0.4%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.1% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.3%.
In the U.S., 10 of the 11 S&P sector groups trade higher, led by information technology (+0.8%) and consumer discretionary (+0.6%), with Apple providing solid leadership in the tech sector.
The energy sector (-0.4%) is the lone loser in the early going, as U.S. WTI November crude oil -0.9% to $58.12/bbl.
U.S. Treasury prices edge higher, pushing the two-year yield down a basis point to 1.66% and the 10-year yield 2 bps lower to 1.69%; U.S. Dollar Index -0.1% to 98.56.
Still ahead: consumer confidence, Richmond Fed manufacturing
