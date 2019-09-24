Cisco subsea test hits 26.4 Tbps

Cisco Systems (CSCO +1.5% ) says it's demonstrated 26.4 Tbps on MAREA, the U.S.-to-Europe subsea cable, in testing of its NCS 1004 platform.

Cisco intended to show increased trans-Atlantic bandwidth, and to simulate trans-Pacific distances on one end via loopback. The loopback scenario reached up to 18.9 Tbps (deployable for double the distance).

MAREA runs from Virginia Beach, Va., to Bilbao, Spain.

In the key subsea measure of spectral efficiency, channels on the MAREA test hit a record of 6.445 b/s/Hz (the loopback scenario reached 4.52 b/s/Hz).