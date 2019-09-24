Las Vegas M&A picks up

Union Gaming analyst John DeCree says M&A in Las Vegas could continue even with four deals recently in the books (Rio, Hooters Casino Hotel, Caesars, Vici's rent modifications).

"We believe the increased M&A activity is a product of appreciation in Las Vegas real estate, driven primarily by the Casino REITs, and the widening gap between public company trading multiples and the underlying value of casino real estate," he notes.

"Speculation remains that MGM could be working on a deal to unload Circus Circus and monetize its real estate at MGM Grand and Bellagio. Cosmopolitan is also rumored to be for sale, and investors expect ERI will sell at least one Las Vegas Strip asset after its merger with CZR," says DeCree in his sector breakdown.

Nevada-related casino stocks: Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR), MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL), Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR), Vici Properties (NYSE:VICI), MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP).