PG&E shuts power to 24K customers due to wildfire risk

PG&E (PCG) says it expects to turn off power to ~24,000 customers in potential multiple-day outages across three northern California counties in the Sierra foothills due to dry and windy conditions with increased fire risk.

PG&E says electric crews will begin patrolling lines and working toward restoration once conditions approve on Tuesday morning, and will monitor hot, dry and windy weather across the region for a potential second event on Tuesday night.

The utility took similar action in June, cutting off power to as many as 27,000 customers in the Sierra foothills as high winds threatened electrical lines, and shut power to 60,000 homes and businesses last October.