Ocular commences third late-stage study of Dextenza in allergic conjunctivitis

Dosing is underway in a new 80-subject Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating Ocular Therapeutix's (OCUL -5.7% ) Dextenza (dexamethasone ophthalmic insert) 0.4 mg for the treatment of symptoms of allergic conjunctivitis (AC). The study will assess the efficacy of Dextenza compared to placebo through a series of allergen challenges over a 30-day period.

The trial is the third in AC conducted by the company. If all goes well, it plans to file a U.S. marketing application in H1 2020. Investors appear disappointed with the timeline. They have had to be patient. The company announced the initiation of enrollment in the second Phase 3 in November 2015 after reporting positive results from the first Phase 3 a month before.

The FDA approved Dextenza in December 2018 for ocular pain following ophthalmic surgery and in June 2019 for ocular inflammation following ophthalmic surgery.