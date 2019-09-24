FCC Chair optimistic for fall C-Band action

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai says he's "optimistic" that there will be "results to show" on the issue of monetizing midband satellite spectrum this fall, Bloomberg reports.
Companies in the C-Band Alliance, led by Intelsat (I +0.4%) and SES (SGBAF -17.1%), have been pushing for an auction of the spectrum to be repurposed for use by wireless communications companies in deployment of 5G technology.
The group took a hit in early September when Eutelsat (OTCPK:EUTLY) decided to pull out; yesterday, news broke that the company told the FCC it might rejoin under the right conditions.
