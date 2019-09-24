Stock gains fade as Trump addresses U.N.

The three major U.S. stock averages backtrack from early gains as President Trump criticizes China and Iran and stresses that he "will never fail to defend America's interest" in an address before the United Nations.

The Nasdaq, up 0.1% , loses most of its 0.6% rise early in Tuesday's session; the S&P 500's 0.3% increase compares with 0.5% earlier; the Dow, up 0.2% , had risen as much as 0.5% earlier.

10-year Treasury's rally continues, pushing yield down almost 6 basis points to 1.672%.