Uninspiring play by Manchester United hits results

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) warns that revenue will fall during this season for the first time in more than a decade as underperformance by the club on the pitch drags on results.

The company sees revenues falling to a range of £560M to £580M for the season vs. £618M consensus estimate and adjusted annual EBITDA declining to £155M to £165M. The club playing in the Europa League this season instead of the lucrative Champions League is contributing to the revenue shortfall. Manchester United is also off to a sputtering start in the Premier League this season even after spending more than £150M on transfer fees for new players. The club is currently outside the top four for automatic 2020-2021 CL inclusion and disappointing supporters with its style,

"Everyone at Manchester United is committed to delivering on our primary objective of winning trophies," notes Executive Vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

Shares of Manchester United are down 26% over the last 52 weeks and sit near their 52-week low.

